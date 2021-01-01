Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.13.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $92.10 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.