Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Philip Marshall Purchases 2,885 Shares

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall acquired 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £12,953.65 ($16,924.03).

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 537.50 ($7.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. Avast Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

