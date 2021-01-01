Aventus (AVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62,917.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aventus has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $570,110.29 and $62,917.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00296430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.99 or 0.02032764 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

