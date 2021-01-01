Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

