Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce $180.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.77 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $635.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $638.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $737.49 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $747.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $122.53. 353,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.67. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $134.73.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

