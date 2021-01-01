AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 253,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 497,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

Get AXT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a P/E ratio of -318.89 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $131,141.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,858.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock worth $1,008,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.