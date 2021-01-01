Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Raised to $24.50

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $23.78 on Monday. Ayr Strategies has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

