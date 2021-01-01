B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $38.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.73. The company has a market capitalization of £51.74 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 11.04.

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Company Profile (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

