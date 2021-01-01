Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 135.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BCSF opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $783.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCSF. BidaskClub cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

