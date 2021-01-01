Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of BAND opened at $153.67 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29, a PEG ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,551 shares of company stock valued at $27,206,910. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

