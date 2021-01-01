Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOH. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

