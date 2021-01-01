Bank of Stockton Purchases 1,989 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.3% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,176,000 after acquiring an additional 990,226 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

