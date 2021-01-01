BankUnited, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BKU opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.