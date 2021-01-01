BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.83

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.74. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 112,213 shares.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$300.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) news, Director Roberto Bellini bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$129,591.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 630,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,921,185.05.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

