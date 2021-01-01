Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0101

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Beowulf has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $46,223.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00129010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00560072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00154814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00302446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

