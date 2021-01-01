BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEST shares. BidaskClub downgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BEST by 6,236.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BEST by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 4,890,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. BEST has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.
BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BEST
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.