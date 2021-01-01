BHPCoin (BHP) Market Cap Hits $13.50 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00029906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00131339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00557978 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00155120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00299693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00079401 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

