BidaskClub Downgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Hold

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

DDD stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

