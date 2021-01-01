BidaskClub Downgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Sell

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

