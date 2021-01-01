BidaskClub Downgrades Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Sell

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

