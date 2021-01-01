BidaskClub Downgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.78. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

