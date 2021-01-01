BidaskClub Downgrades Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to Hold

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

