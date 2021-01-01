BidaskClub Downgrades StarTek (NYSE:SRT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StarTek presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SRT opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $303.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.96.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

