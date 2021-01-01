BidaskClub Downgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Buy

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 48.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

