BidaskClub Downgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

