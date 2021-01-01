BidaskClub Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 278,446 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

