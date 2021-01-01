BidaskClub Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. General Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of GFN opened at $8.51 on Friday. General Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.79 million, a PE ratio of 141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $578,765 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

