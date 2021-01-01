BidaskClub Upgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $764.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Blucora by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

