BidaskClub Upgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to “Strong-Buy”

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after buying an additional 624,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in News by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in News by 143.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of News by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.