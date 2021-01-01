BidaskClub Upgrades Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Perspecta by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.