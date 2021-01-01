Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.75. Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 5,675,533 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £29.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

About Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.