Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.14

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 52269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

