BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 437.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,600,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 823,922 shares of company stock worth $25,255,170. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.