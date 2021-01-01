Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, YoBit and BtcTrade.im. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and $2.33 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Crex24, Coinnest, CoinBene, YoBit, Kucoin, OKEx, BigONE, Binance, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Exrates, Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

