BitcoiNote Hits Market Cap of $39,415.53 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $39,415.53 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,238,992 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

