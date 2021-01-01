Bithao (BHAO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.68 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bithao has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and $2.68 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bithao has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Bithao token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00005046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official message board is N/A. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home.

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

