Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after acquiring an additional 354,224 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

