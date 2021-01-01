BlackCoin (BLK) Tops One Day Volume of $299,844.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $299,844.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007718 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,399,357 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

