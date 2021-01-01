BlackRock Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.