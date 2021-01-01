BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $11.86. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 33,636 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,868,000.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

