BLAST (BLAST) One Day Volume Hits $17.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $82,326.48 and $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004762 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001688 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,103,830 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

