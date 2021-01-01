Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai Sells 39,584 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hari Pillai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $56,574.28.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04.

NYSE BE opened at $28.66 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

