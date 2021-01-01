Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits Market Cap of $85.85 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $85.85 million and approximately $131,853.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00007696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

