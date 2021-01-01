BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM) Shares Up 0.1%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.38 and last traded at C$22.29. 2,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.69.

