BOMB Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BOMB has a market capitalization of $574,880.49 and approximately $92,774.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002139 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.97 or 0.99945941 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040311 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 914,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,084 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB's official Twitter account is @

BOMB's official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

