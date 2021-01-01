Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Down 9.4%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.08. 699,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 470,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Boqii as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

