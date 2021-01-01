Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.42

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $739.64 million, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

