BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $1,357,200.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66.

On Thursday, November 5th, Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $546,505.00.

BBIO opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $71.56.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

