Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth $741,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth $133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 598,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $10.99 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.76 million, a P/E ratio of -549.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

