BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 768,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,419. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

